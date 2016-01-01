In progress Apple iPhone 7 launch – live from San Francisco

Apple reporters, developers and employees are gathering at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium for the Cupertino company’s biggest product launch of 2016.

The new iPhone 7 and the first upgrade to the Apple Watch since its debut two years ago are expected, along with new “AirPod” wireless headphones and the latest iOS 10 software.

Apple’s anticipated move to dispense with the standard headphone jack to push consumers towards wireless audio is already causing controversy, so customers and analysts will be eager to hear how chief executive Tim Cook and his deputies explain the change. Another focus is the expected dual-lens camera, which could give the iPhone new optical-zoom or depth-sensing capabilities.

Tim Bradshaw and Richard Waters are reporting live from the event and rounding up reaction as it happens, starting at 10am Pacific Time (6pm in London, 1pm in New York).