By way of background to the current state of the Iranian nuclear negotiations, here is what the negotiating position between Iran and the P5+1 (which Mr Netanyahu is so concerned about) is said to be:

The P5+1 are looking to allow Iran to operate c. 6,000 IR-1 first generation centrifuges from the onset of the deal. But there will be some kind of technical modification to these which US scientists have come up with that would curb their efficiency. Eventually the deal would see Iran able to operate as many as 9,000 centrifuges, which is about as many as it has fully functioning at the moment.

In return though Iran would have to agree to some very strict monitoring conditions, it would have to ship all of its stockpile of enriched uranium to Russia, it would have to fully dismantle any existing unused centrifuge cascades that are under construction and it would have to give some pretty cast-iron guarantees on research into new more efficient centrifuges.