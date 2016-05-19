It is worth noting that the information that the Greek defence minister gave earlier about the aircraft performing a sudden sharp turn to the left before seemingly rolling over and going into a dive does not prove either way whether the aircraft suffered a catastrophic mechanical problem or whether it may have been brought down by a deliberate act.

There has been some speculation that the lack of a distress call by the crew would point to a deliberate act but as it stands this incident also bears some similarities to the crash of another A320, operated by AirAsia in December 2014. The pilots of that aircraft did not send a distress call either as the crew grappled to regain control of the aircraft after it developed a problem with its rudder.

The pilots had been trying to avoid thunderstorms over the western Java Sea. The pilots lost control of the aircraft after a miscommunication between the two put it into a stall. It took two days to find the first wreckage and bodies.