ECB holds rates – live
The European Central Bank’s governing council has kept interest rates on hold and reaffirmed its plans to run quantitative easing to March 2017 or beyond if needed
What the markets most want to hear from president Mario Draghi's press conference are any hints on the future direction of the QE programme - especially if the council is considering expanding what types of bonds it is prepared to buy.
Economic forecasts were slightly downgraded. GDP growth in 2016 is expected to be 1.7 per cent, falling to 1.6 per cent in 2017 and 2018. This compares to a June forecast of 1.6 per cent in 2016, followed by 1.7 per cent in each of 2017 and 2018. The ECB's forecast for inflation in 2016 remains unchanged at 0.2 per cent. Inflation in 2017 has been revised down to 1.2 per cent, from 1.3 per cent.Key points
- Interest rates are kept on hold in September
- The ECB's asset purchase target is unchanged at €80bn per month
- Economic forecasts are slightly downgraded.
- Draghi says that the downgrades are "not so substantial to warrant a decision to act"
