© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
In progress
US presidential debate: Trump vs Clinton round two
The second US presidential debate brought a volley of accusations between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as the candidates met in St. Louis. The action and reaction is followed here by the FT DC bureau team, led by Barney Jopson, Courtney Weaver while Anna Nicolaou is reading the mood among supporters in the bar at Trump Tower.
Unsupported browser warning
The browser you are using is not fully supported.
Some participant features are not available in Internet Explorer; please use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome instead.
*bold*
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]