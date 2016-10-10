https://twitter.com/TeamTrump/status/785287751570694144

Barney Jopson previews the action:

Welcome to debate night round two. It’s Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton again and things are expected to be ugly. It’s a cliché to preview “hotly-anticipated” showdowns where “fireworks” are expected, but tonight those bromides would amount to an understatement.

We are gearing up for what could be one of the nastiest debates in a long time, with the build-up dominated by talk of lewd banter and sexual assault. We may well hear about some policy ideas.

There’ll certainly be talk of temperament and experience. But if the past 48 hours are any guide, a dominant theme of tonight’s debate will be the video showing Trump making vulgar comments about groping women and the fallout from it. Trump quickly apologised for the comments made 11 years ago, but he has been on the attack today.

In a possible preview of his approach on stage, he held a surprise event 90 minutes before it started with three women who accuse President Bill Clinton and sexually assaulting them. The Clinton campaign dismissed it as a desperate “stunt” and said Clinton is “prepared to handle whatever Donald Trump throws her way”. That we are talking about this at all is remarkable. Let the the games begin.

