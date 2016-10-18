In progress

ECB holds rates in October – Live

Mehreen Khan, Gavin Jackson, Mark Odell
| Oct 20 13:12 |
Mario Draghi, the Italian President of the European Central Ban

The European Central Bank’s governing council has kept interest rates on hold and once again reaffirmed plans to maintain its quantitative easing programme at €80 billion to March 2017 or beyond if needed.

It has to date avoided saying how it will reshape its quantitative easing package — notoriously unpopular in Germany — once the current phase of bond purchases ends in March. If the eurozone’s central bankers have their way, the stonewalling will continue today. President Mario Draghi will hold a press conference at 13:30 BST (14:30 CET).

Key points

  • Interest rates are kept on hold in October

  • The ECB’s asset purchase target is unchanged at €80bn per month

By Mehreen Khan and Gavin Jackson

Unsupported browser warning

The browser you are using is not fully supported.

Some participant features are not available in Internet Explorer; please use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome instead.




*bold*
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
Tags: , ,
Posted in ECB, Economics, Europe, Eurozone |