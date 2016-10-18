In progress ECB holds rates in October – Live

The European Central Bank’s governing council has kept interest rates on hold and once again reaffirmed plans to maintain its quantitative easing programme at €80 billion to March 2017 or beyond if needed.

It has to date avoided saying how it will reshape its quantitative easing package — notoriously unpopular in Germany — once the current phase of bond purchases ends in March. If the eurozone’s central bankers have their way, the stonewalling will continue today. President Mario Draghi will hold a press conference at 13:30 BST (14:30 CET).

Key points

By Mehreen Khan and Gavin Jackson