US presidential election – polling day – Live

Focus is on a handful of battleground states where candidates are 5 points or less apart

The FT's poll of polls gives Clinton a 3.3 point lead nationally

Polls open from 6am EST (11am GMT but times vary by state)

Americans are heading to the polls in one the most divisive US presidential elections in history. About a third of the electorate have already cast their votes as 37 of 50 states allowed early voting. By the end of day, more than 130m people out of an eligible population of 225m are expected to have cast ballots that will send either Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton or her Republican rival Donald Trump to the White House.

