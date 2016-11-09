In progress

US election live: Donald Trump triumphs

Josh Noble, Lauren Fedor, Arash Massoudi, Mark Odell
| Nov 09 12:12 |
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In New York City

Donald Trump has become the president-elect after winning one of the most divisive elections in US history.

Key points

  • Republican Donald Trump surged past the required 270 votes needed to win by 2:33AM EST. Read our coverage of how it happened here.

  • Hillary Clinton called Mr Trump to congratulate him on his victory, but did not appear at rally in New York City.

  • Trump: "Now it’s time for America to bind the wounds of division."

  • Global financial markets rattled, with stocks and the Mexican peso sliding

Unsupported browser warning

The browser you are using is not fully supported.

Some participant features are not available in Internet Explorer; please use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome instead.




*bold*
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
  • Emoticon
Posted in Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, US election |