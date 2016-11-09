US election live: Donald Trump triumphs

Global financial markets rattled, with stocks and the Mexican peso sliding

Trump: "Now it’s time for America to bind the wounds of division."

Hillary Clinton called Mr Trump to congratulate him on his victory, but did not appear at rally in New York City.

Republican Donald Trump surged past the required 270 votes needed to win by 2:33AM EST. Read our coverage of how it happened here.

Donald Trump has become the president-elect after winning one of the most divisive elections in US history.

