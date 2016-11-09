© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
In progress
US election live: Donald Trump triumphs
Donald Trump has become the president-elect after winning one of the most divisive elections in US history.
Key points
Republican Donald Trump surged past the required 270 votes needed to win by 2:33AM EST. Read our coverage of how it happened here.
Hillary Clinton called Mr Trump to congratulate him on his victory, but did not appear at rally in New York City.
Trump: "Now it’s time for America to bind the wounds of division."
Global financial markets rattled, with stocks and the Mexican peso sliding
