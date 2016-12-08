In progress ECB holds rates and tapers QE – Live

The European Central Bank has decided to scale back its quantitative easing programme from €80bn to €60bn a month from March 2017 and will extend it to the end of next year, in a move that responds to hawks’ concerns about ultra-loose monetary policy but which could unsettle markets. It has held rates as expected.

The ECB insists the step is not equivalent to the US move to gradually “taper” QE that unsettled markets in 2013, instead it argues the move could see it buy more bonds under the extended programme.

Key points

ECB holds rates at 0% but extends QE to December 2017

Level of bond buying programme cut to €60bn per month from March 2017

European and US sovereign bond yields rise, euro slides vs dollar

By Gemma Tetlow and Gavin Jackson