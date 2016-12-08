Reuters
The European Central Bank has scaled back its quantitative easing programme from €80bn to €60bn a month from April 2017 and will extend it to the end of next year, in a move that responds to hawks’ concerns about ultra-loose monetary policy but which could unsettle markets. It has held rates as expected.
The ECB insists the step is not equivalent to the US move to gradually “taper” QE that unsettled markets in 2013, instead it argues the move could see it buy more bonds under the extended programme.
Key points
- ECB holds rates at 0% but extends QE to December 2017
- Level of bond buying programme cut to €60bn per month from April 2017
- Asset purchase parameters broadened, including halving of minimum maturity to 1 year
- Sovereign bond prices recover as Draghi insists tapering has not been discussed
- Euro slides against the dollar
By Gemma Tetlow and Gavin Jackson
Gemma Tetlow
Good afternoon. The European Central Bank is holding its most important meeting in months today. While you are waiting, read Claire Jones’ take on what to look out for, click here.
Gemma Tetlow
Claire Jones has also taken a look at how the Governing Council might have interpreted recent market moves here.
Gemma Tetlow
The ECB has been waiting for new economic forecasts to make a decision on further policy changes. Today they will publish new staff projections for growth and inflation – including, for the first time, forecasts for 2019.
Here is what they were expecting in September:
Gemma Tetlow
It is widely expected that the ECB will announce an extension of its asset purchase programme beyond the currently planned end date of March 2017.
But City analysts are divided over which of two main options they will go for. Will they continue to buy 80bn euros of assets a month? Or will they slow the pace of asset purchases?
Citi did a quick survey of their clients to see what they thought – the majority are expecting the ECB to continue buying 80bn euros of assets a month.
Gemma Tetlow
Since the ECB’s last meeting in October, survey data has suggested the eurozone economies got off to a good start in the fourth quarter.
But the first hard data has not been so good. Figures published on Wednesday suggested German industrial production grew much more slowly in October than analysts had thought.
Gemma Tetlow
Economic developments since their last meeting will have influenced the Governing Council’s decision.
Jennifer McKeown, Capital Economics:
October’s German industrial production and French trade data, both released on Wednesday, suggested that the euro-zone’s largest economies made a slower start to the fourth quarter than the business surveys had implied.
Analysts at Credit Suisse:
Core inflation is 0.8 per cent, where it has averaged for the past three years. Measures of short-term inflationary momentum show absolutely no upwards pressure. And our analysis of inflation and spare capacity suggests that, in the absence of a sharp acceleration in growth, or a large fall in the euro, core inflation is stuck fast below 1 per cent.
Gemma Tetlow
Most analysts are expecting the ECB to announce an extension of its asset purchase programme, maintaining the current (80bn euros a month) rate of purchases.
Stephen Brown, Capital Economics:
Given the continued weakness of inflation and heightened political and economic uncertainty, President Mario Draghi seems set to announce another six-month extension to the ECB’s Asset Purchase Programme…We expect purchases to continue at the current pace of €80bn per month.
Bert Colijn, ING:
For the ECB, [Q3 growth] …shows that political risk is indeed to be taken seriously as investment and exports have been impacted by the Brexit shock. Moving ahead, that will provide further argument for an untapered extension of the QE programme as political uncertainty is likely to remain strong in 2017. We expect the ECB to announce an extension of QE of three to six months.
Philip Shaw, Investec:
We maintain our view that the will ECB announce a six month extension to its QE programme, to September 2017, maintaining the pace of bond buying at €80bn per month. This certainly chimes with the more recent mood music of various GC members’ comments, which have hinted strongly at the need for continued accommodation.
Andrea Iannelli, Fidelity International:
Higher yields [on euro area government bonds] will feed into tighter financial conditions, something that the ECB will be keen to avoid. In such an environment, we think the ECB will maintain a cautious stance…Our base case is that the QE programme will be extended by at least another six months, and there will be additional tweaks to the more technical aspects of the programme to overcome scarcity issues that may resurface next year.
Alan Clarke, Scotiabank:
We expect the ECB to announce measures to prolong its QE programme of €80bn asset purchase per month for at least 6 months beyond its current end date of March 2017. This decision will be taken despite the fact that, for the first time in many quarters, the eurozone macroeconomic outlook could be slightly revised up.
Gemma Tetlow
But some think they could slow the pace of purchases.
Luigi Speranza and Colin Bermingham, BNP Paribas:
With core inflation lacking upward momentum and growth moderate, an extension of ECB QE beyond March 2017 is seen as a done deal…[but] asset scarcity would…be biting. The ECB faces a trade-off between the volume of its monthly purchases and the length of the QE programme. A possible way to resolve this trade-off is to slow the pace of purchases to, say, EUR 60bn per month. This is no longer our base case, but is still more likely than the market assumes.
Analysts at Citi:
We expect the Governing Council…to extend the purchases beyond March 2017 by at least six months, likely reducing the monthly amount of purchases from 80bn euros to 60bn euros.
Gavin Jackson
Today’s ECB meeting comes shortly after a landslide defeat for Italy’s prime minister Matteo Renzi in a referendum on constitutional reform.
The vote has thrown a €5bn capital raising by the world’s oldest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena into question and has led the outgoing Mr Renzi to write a letter to the ECB’s supervisory arm asking for an extension for a bank to raise the capital.
You can read more about the recapitalisation here
Gemma Tetlow
The ECB’s ability to extend its QE programme is constrained by the rules governing which assets they can buy. There is a serious risk they could run out of appropriate assets to purchase. There is speculation they will tweak some of these parameters today.
Stephen Brown, Capital Economics:
The Bank should also outline changes to the self-imposed limits on bond purchases so that there is no shortage of eligible assets, and the programme can be implemented in full and beyond September 2017 if necessary.
Luigi Speranza and Colin Bermingham, BNP Paribas:
In order to [extend their asset purchase programme]…credibly, we expect the ECB to remove the deposit rate floor and potentially allow for some limited deviation from the capital-key allocation.
Philip Shaw, Investec:
Our suspicion is that the ECB might tweak some of its self-imposed rules on which assets it can buy, but..the higher yield curve [since the beginning of October] removes some constraints in any case.
Credit Suisse:
We think the ECB will retain a gradual and flexible approach, loosening restrictions on various parameters, rather than modifying only one of them aggressively. We expect the following: a reduction in the constraint of buying below the deposit rate, provided that the overall basket of purchases is at or higher than the deposit rate; an increase in the 33 per cent issue share limit; a move away from the capital key allocation in a way that mitigates German criticism, e.g., by allowing temporary divergences that would be made up for in the medium term.
Gavin Jackson
ECB holds rates, tapers QE
The ECB will reduce the pace of asset purchases from €80bn to €60bn from the end of March 2017 until the “end of December 2017, or beyond.”
Everything else is unchanged.
Gavin Jackson
Change to parameters of QE
The ECB have also said they intend to change some of the parameters of the asset purchase programme, which they will announce at the press conference and in another press release.
Gemma Tetlow
ECB to change what assets it can buy
ECB asset purchases are currently constrained by four rules. The Governing Council has just said Mario Draghi will announce at the press conference some changes to the parameters.
Here are the current rules:
1. Purchases of government securities must be broadly in line with the ECB’s capital key (i.e. the proportion of countries’ shareholdings in the central bank, which is related to economy’s size and population).
2. The ECB cannot buy bonds yielding below its deposit rate (-0.4%).
3. The sovereign bonds bought must be between 2-30 years’ maturity.
4. The ECB cannot own more than 33% of any individual sovereign issue.
Gavin Jackson
ECB taper
While the ECB’s council say they will reduce the pace of asset purchases to €60bn from €80bn from April onwards they have also given themselves the opportunity to increase the size or the scope of the policy again later. They say:
If, in the meantime, the outlook becomes less favourable or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment of the path of inflation, the Governing Council intends to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration.
Mark Odell
Roger Blitz, the FT’s currency correspondent, reports there was an initial reaction in the forex markets:
The euro jumped initially to $1.0872, but came back to below $1.08, leaving it 0.4 per cent up on the day
Gavin Jackson
Elaine Moore, capital market’s correspondent, reports on how sovereign bond yields have reacted:
Eurozone bond yields are rising as investors digest the combination of a QE extension and taper. The yield on Germany’s 10-year Bund is up 9 basis points on the day to 0.45 per cent, while equivalent Italian and Spanish bond yields have jumped 15 and 13 basis points respectively.
Gemma Tetlow
Patrick O’Donnell of Aberdeen Asset Management thinks markets will have been caught off guard by the ECB tapering its asset purchases:
This is less than what was expected and will catch markets off guard. They’ve bought some flexibility should the outlook become less favourable, which might give some comfort. But we’ve seen in the past that anything but wholehearted commitment tends to lead to unfavourable market outcomes…Mario is going to have to get his communication just right if the ECB wants investors to think they’re completely committed to providing the maximum support.
Mark Odell
Euro dips
The latest from the forex markets from the FT’s Roger BlitzL
The euro is heading lower, now below $1.0750, which means the morning’s pre-ECB statement gains have been erased
Gavin Jackson
What’s happened so far:
1. The ECB has announced it will cut the pace of bond buying from €80bn a month to €60bn from March 2017
2. It has said it will extend the programme to December 2017
3. The parameters of quantitative easing will change. The details will come later at the press conference, which starts at 1.30pm GMT.
4. Interest rates are unchanged and the ECB said it expects them to remain at current levels or lower “well past the horizon of asset purchases”
5. It has said that dependent on the economic outlook and financial conditions it could change the size or duration of QE again.
6. The Euro spiked up initially and is now lower than before the announcement
7. Sovereign bond yields have risen across the Eurozone — bond prices fall as yields rise. The yield on the 10-year German Bund is up by 10bps.
8. Equity indices are also up since the announcement. The Italian FTSE MIB is up 1.1 per cent on the day, Italian banks are up 4 per cent to the highest level since June.
Gemma Tetlow
In the press conference, Mario Draghi will face a difficult balancing act – on the one hand wanting to reassure markets that the ECB will continue to support the eurozone economy as it sluggishly recovers, on the other hand needing to signal that their quantitative easing programme will not last forever.
Claus Vistesen, Pantheon Macro:
Overall, Mr. Draghi and the governing council face a delicate balancing act… at today’s press conference…Economic risks likely remain tilted to the downside due to weakness in external demand, and overall inflation pressures remain low…however, we think the Mr. Draghi also will send the signal that QE will not go on forever. The president will not give anything away on tapering, referring to the initial statement that the central bank will keep an open mind and adjust the policy if needed, and indeed that QE can be ramped up if the outlook merits it. But journalists will still press Mr. Draghi hard to give an outlook for the ECB’s path of purchases.
Gemma Tetlow
Today’s ECB announcement seems to have taken analysts by surprise. Mehreen Khan rounds up the reactions here.
Gemma Tetlow
If you want to watch all the action from the ECB press conference live, here is the link.
We will blog the edited highlights for you – 11 minutes to go.
Mark Odell
Our colleagues on FastFT did a bit more on the impact of the ECB’s decision on sovereign bonds. Read the full post here
Gavin Jackson
Frankfurt bureau chief Claire Jones has the full story on today’s events so far here
Gavin Jackson
Draghi is now speaking.
Gemma Tetlow
Changes to asset purchase parameters
Draghi has confirmed the following adjustments to the parameters for the asset purchase programme, which will take effect from January 2017:
Maturity range broadened – minimum maturity eligible reduced from 2 years to 1 year
ECB will also be allowed to buy bonds yielding below their deposit rate (-0.4%) “to the extent necessary”
Gavin Jackson
No change to GDP projections from the ECB
Annual real GDP growth is forecast to be 1.7 per cent in both 2016 and 2017 and then 1.6 per cent in 2018 and 2019, Draghi said.
Mark Odell
Euro heads lower
The FT’s Roger Blitz reports:
Mr Draghi’s downbeat eurozone economic forecast appears to be sending the euro lower. It is now off 0.7 per cent, to $1.0671
Gemma Tetlow
Broadly unchanged staff projections for inflation in the eurozone
ECB forecasts for inflation “broadly unchanged” from September. Now expecting inflation to rise to 1.3% in 2017, 1.5% in 2018 and 1.7% in 2019 – the first time they have published a forecast for 2019.
Draghi says there are no signs of a convincing upward trend in underlying inflation but headline inflation is likely to pick up significantly at the turn of the year because of energy prices.
Gavin Jackson
Our fast FT colleague Mehreen Khan has a handy table summarising the ECB’s December forecasts here:
https://twitter.com/MehreenKhn/status/806855987374211072
Those numbers in brackets are the September forecasts.
Gemma Tetlow
Draghi says recent economic developments and ECB staff assessments of the outlook confirms the need for them to take today’s measures “so as to preserve the very substantial amount of monetary support that is required” to return inflation to target.
Gavin Jackson
Mario Draghi is now taking questions.
Gemma Tetlow
Draghi says the Governing Council considered two options for extending the QE programme. Either continuing with buying 80bn euros a month or the chosen policy of reducing monthly purchases to 60bn euros. He said the latter option received “very, very broad consensus”.
Gavin Jackson
Draghi is asked about the change to the parameters of the QE programme.
He says that purchasing bonds yielding less than the deposit rate is permitted to “the extent necessary”. He says “it is an option, not a necessity”. It is more to give an option to ensure the program is implemented smoothly.
He says that buying bonds with a maturity of less than three years does not mean the ECB is getting involved with the short term financing needs of governments. He says it is no different from buying any other bonds in the “secondary markets.”
Gemma Tetlow
Draghi says they have decided to cut monthly asset purchases from 80bn euros to 60bn euros (the level at which purchases were at prior to March this year) because the risk of deflation has “largely disappeared”.
He was very keen to stress that “there is no question about tapering, tapering has not been discussed today”.
Gemma Tetlow
Draghi says the ability to buy bonds that yield below the deposit rate “is an option, not a necessity…the committees will assess when and if it should become so”.
Gavin Jackson
Draghi is asked about when the bank will discuss tapering and how much pressure there is to discuss that tapering. He is also asked about Italy’s banking system.
He says, the intention of today’s announcement was to signal that the ECB will be a sustained presence in the market.
On Italy he said, “The vulnerabilities that both the banking system and Italy have have been there for a long time.I’m confident the government knows what to do.”
Gemma Tetlow
Are they tapering or not? It seems to be about semantics…
Draghi says that “tapering” would “have a policy whereby purchases go to zero” but “that has not been discussed, has not even been on the table”.
Gavin Jackson
Draghi is asked about the supervision council and Italian banks.
Q: Do you think Italian banks could be facilitated in addressing their problems by giving them more time or must it be dealt with very quickly?
A: On the basis of the so-called seperation principle; ask the supervisory council.
Gemma Tetlow
Mr Draghi says that ECB forecasts suggest they would still not be at their inflation target in 2019, which means they “have to persist”.
Gemma Tetlow
Draghi says they chose to tweak asset purchase parameters relating to maturity and yield thresholds because other parameters entail “legal and institutional constraints” that would make changes difficult.
Gavin Jackson
Draghi says he does not have estimates of the impact of today’s announcement on growth and inflation.
He is asked about the impact on savers of increasing inflation at the same time as zero rates. He says that this will provide some stimulative impact to the economy but, “we will assess the situation in the coming months.”
He also says the yield on bonds are going up, which should help savers.
Mark Odell
Euro hit again
Roger Blitz reports that the single European currency has taken another knock and is now 1 per cent lower against the dollar on the day, as Mr Draghi dismissed the idea that the ECB had tapered its asset-purchase programme
Gemma Tetlow
Asked what effect the Trump administration will have on European monetary policy, Draghi says it is “very, very difficult to assess now what is the medium to long term consequence” will be.
He said that the election of Trump, the Brexit vote and the recent Italian referendum result could all have “major effects in the world” but it is very difficult to predict what these will be.
He stressed that markets had “proved much more resilient [to these events] than people had expected them to be”.
Gavin Jackson
Draghi is asked again about political uncertainty and whether reform is possible in Italy, given it has no government.
Draghi dodges the question on Italy specifically and replies on general political uncertainty.
He says he is not talking about anything extravagant or not foreseen. “Just look at the election calendar for the year to come”
He says that what the central banks can do is “keep a steady hand”.
“Having said that countries that need reforms have to undertake them regardless. The best way for countries to cope is to restore growth,” he says.
Gemma Tetlow
Critics have said that removing the deposit rate floor on asset purchases would impose a loss on national central banks who would be required to buy bonds at below the deposit rate they could achieve. Draghi says “Yes, indeed, there is going to be a loss”. He seemed unconcerned about the prospect, saying the ECB’s mandate is price stability, not maximising national central banks’ profits.
Gemma Tetlow
Draghi confirms that asset purchases could be increased back to 80bn euros a month, if required, and stresses that the ECB remains committed to staying in the markets “to exert pressure on market prices”. No tapering in sight, he says.
Gavin Jackson
Draghi is asked about fiscal policy.
What they’ve said, “on and on” is that other policies should complement monetary policy. Including fiscal policy, he says.
He says it depends on whether they have fiscal headroom and that spending and tax changes should aim to target productivity by promoting investment, for example.
However Draghi says that countries should respect the stability and growth pact. He says monetary union is based on trust and governments should comply with the rules.
Gavin Jackson
Sovereign debt correspondent Elaine Moore reports:
Cancel the German bond sell off. Mario Draghi’s insistence that the ECB has not even discussed tapering and is ready to further with its bond purchases if necessary has reversed earlier market jitters.
Yields on 10-year German bonds are back to where they were before the ECB’s announcement this lunchtime. Two year bond yields are down 5 basis points following news that the ECB will remove its restriction on buying bonds with yields below -0.4%
Gemma Tetlow
Mario Draghi says that political uncertainty facing various euro area countries, in particular Italy, are “very important, very urgent” and “should be addressed with effectiveness and speed” But he said they do not pose a systemic risk to the euro area because the problems are “contained” and the “macroeconomic context is better than 5 years ago… financial intermediaries [are] stronger”.
Gemma Tetlow
Challenged about whether he (as an Italian) is biased towards implementing policy that favours southern European countries, Mr Draghi says “No, of course I am not”.
Gavin Jackson
Mario Draghi says that low interest rates have not stymied efforts at structural reform in Europe. He says that while high interest rates can put pressure on governments there are lots of reforms such as changes to education or the legal system which have no relation to monetary policy.
Gavin Jackson
Draghi reiterates that tapering was not discussed at the meeting.
Gemma Tetlow
Mario Draghi confirms that “not one member” of the Governing Council was in favour of tapering.
Gavin Jackson
Draghi says they decided to extend the duration of the asset purchase programme and reduce the amount as they do not wish to taper, they wish to be a sustained presence in the market, also the risks are no longer skewed towards the possibility of deflation as they were when they increased the size of the programme earlier this year.
Gemma Tetlow
Mario Draghi says that recent rises in oil prices are important and will certainly feed through into headline inflation. However, he stressed that what matters for monetary policymakers is whether this is more than just a “one-off effect” and whether it has “secondary effects”. So far they have not seen any effect on “inflation excluding energy”.
Gavin Jackson
Draghi’s last question is on the duration of the QE programme and also on the difficulty of obtaining high quality collateral in the repo markets.
He says that the qunatitative easing policy is “open ended” or “state contingent”.
He said they will continue monitoring the repo markets but they see “smooth functioning” at the moment. He also said they have enhanced the securities lending program with more detail to be announced at 3.30pm CET.
Gavin Jackson
The press conference is now over.
Gemma Tetlow
Main messages from the press conference
Here is a quick summary of the main points from the press conference:
1. Mario Draghi was very keen to stress that they are not tapering. Monthly purchases will be reduced to 60bn euros because the threat of deflation has receded but the Governing Council stand ready to do more if conditions require.
2. The ECB’s new staff forecasts show inflation is still expected to be only 1.7 per cent by 2019, below the ECB’s target of “below, but close to, 2 per cent”. Mr Draghi said this justified continued monetary easing.
3. The ECB has changed two of the parameters of their bond buying programme – reducing the minimum maturity for eligible bonds (from 2 years to 1 year) and allowing them to buy bonds that yield below their deposit rate, if required. They chose to tweak these parameters (rather than the other two) because, Draghi said, these avoid running into legal challenges.
4. Mario Draghi avoided speculating on what the economic effects of Italy’s recent referendum would be but was keen to emphasise that there was no risk of contagion across the euro zone.
5. Draghi reiterated his usual lines on the importance of fiscal and structural policy to support economic growth.
Mark Odell
Roundup from the markets – a taper or not a taper
Here is a very quick summary from the currency and sovereign bond markets courtesy of our specialists:
Roger Blitz reports on a hit to the euro:
A taper or not a taper – that was the question which sent the euro on a rollercoaster against the dollar. The ECB’s asset purchases shift from $80bn a month to $60 a month from April gained an instantaneous market answer that this indeed was a taper, sending the euro to a session high of $1.0872, up more than 1 per cent on the dollar.
By the time Mr Draghi’s conference had begun, this view had come off, to the extent that once the ECB president had firmly rebutted the tapering question, the single currency was barely above $1.06, a 1 per cent session fall.
And Elaine Moore on the mixed reaction in the bond market:
Bond market reaction to the ECB’s “longer but lower” decision has been mixed. The initial fear of a tapered bond-buying programme that triggered a broad sell off made way for a more nuanced reaction in which longer-dated bonds sold off while shorter-dated bonds rallied amid news that the ECB will buy securities with lower yields.
Gemma Tetlow
Have they or have they not tapered?
The answer to the question seems to come down to semantics.
Mario Draghi said this afternoon he would only classify a policy as “tapering” if it explicitly ends in cutting asset purchases to zero. What the ECB announced today was that asset purchases will continue beyond March 2017, at 60bn euros a month, “until the end of December 2017, or beyond, if necessary”.
So not a taper by Mr Draghi’s defintion.
On the other hand, the Oxford English Dictionary merely defines a taper as “to gradually lessen”. 60bn euros a month is less than the current rate of 80bn euros – so perhaps that is a taper?
Ultimately these semantics probably are not important. What is likely to matter is whether the ECB’s action is more or less than market players were expecting. The predominant expectation this morning seemed to be a 6-month extension at 80bn euros a month (480bn euros). What we got was (at least) a 9-month extension, at 60bn euros a month (540bn euros).
Gemma Tetlow
Good news for repo traders, says Thomas Hale
Finally, some good news for repo traders. The ECB has announced it will make key changes to its securities lending programme, through which it can lend out bonds bought through QE.
Central banks can now accept cash as collateral against high quality bonds. Previously, only other bonds were eligible as collateral, leading to complaints across Europe’s EUR5.4tn repo market that a collateral shortage was not being addressed.
The repo market – a key part of financial plumbing – allows lenders and borrowers to make short-term loans to each other on a secured basis, and represents a key source of banking funding.
One of the side-effects of QE and over EUR1tn of purchases is a reduction in the availability of bonds for use in this market.
Gemma Tetlow
Some final thoughts
The ECB’s announcements seem to have taken market analysts a bit by surprise. Market moves in the last couple of hours suggest they are taking time to digest the news.
Here are some reactions from across the City…
Carsten Brzeski, ING:
The ECB surprised markets today by announcing an extension of its QE programme, albeit at a lower monthly pace. Lower but longer, instead of extend and pretend, has given markets something to chew on.
Claus Vistesen, Pantheon Macroeconomics:
Our first impression of today’s policy change was that it is more dovish than we and the market expected, and that hasn’t changed after the press conference.
Chris Williamson, IHS Markit:
The move seems a reasonable compromise: the stimulus will provide a further boost the region’s recovery in the face of elevated levels of political uncertainty but also recognises the encouraging recent economic data flow and the growing constraint on the amount of assets eligible for purchase.