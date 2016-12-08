Main messages from the press conference

Here is a quick summary of the main points from the press conference:

1. Mario Draghi was very keen to stress that they are not tapering. Monthly purchases will be reduced to 60bn euros because the threat of deflation has receded but the Governing Council stand ready to do more if conditions require.

2. The ECB’s new staff forecasts show inflation is still expected to be only 1.7 per cent by 2019, below the ECB’s target of “below, but close to, 2 per cent”. Mr Draghi said this justified continued monetary easing.

3. The ECB has changed two of the parameters of their bond buying programme – reducing the minimum maturity for eligible bonds (from 2 years to 1 year) and allowing them to buy bonds that yield below their deposit rate, if required. They chose to tweak these parameters (rather than the other two) because, Draghi said, these avoid running into legal challenges.

4. Mario Draghi avoided speculating on what the economic effects of Italy’s recent referendum would be but was keen to emphasise that there was no risk of contagion across the euro zone.

5. Draghi reiterated his usual lines on the importance of fiscal and structural policy to support economic growth.