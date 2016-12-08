In progress ECB December rate decision – Live

The European Central Bank is holding its most important meeting in months as it comes under growing scrutiny over its ultra-loose monetary policy that underpins the eurozone’s economic recovery. Its position is out of sync with Washington and Berlin and while the US Federal Reserve looks set to raise interest rates next week, the ECB is widely expected to prolong its stimulus programme.

Key points

ECB’s statement released at 12.45 GMT

President Mario Draghi to hold press conference at 13.30

Expectations are that ECB will stick with its €80bn bond buying programme

By Gemma Tetlow and Gavin Jackson