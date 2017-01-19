© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
In progress
Donald Trump’s inauguration – Live
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Friday in a ceremony in Washington DC with hundreds of thousands people expected to descend on the nation's capital.
Key points
- Swearing-in ceremony begins at 11:30EST (16:30GMT)
- Trump to take the oath of office around midday followed by his inaugural address
By Mark Odell, Jennifer Thompson and Emiliya Mychasuk
Unsupported browser warning
The browser you are using is not fully supported.
Some participant features are not available in Internet Explorer; please use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome instead.
*bold*
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]