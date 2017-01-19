© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
ECB holds rates in January – Live
The European Central Bank has left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged.
Key points
- ECB holds main rate at 0.00%, deposit facility at -0.40%
- QE bond buying programme to continue until at least end of 2017
- Level of QE to drop from €80bn to €60bn per month from April as previously announced
- Press conference starts at 13:30 GMT
By Gemma Tetlow and Elaine Moore
