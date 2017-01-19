In progress

ECB holds rates in January – Live

Gemma Tetlow, Elaine Moore, Mark Odell
The European Central Bank has left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged.

Key points

  • ECB holds main rate at 0.00%, deposit facility at -0.40%
  • QE bond buying programme to continue until at least end of 2017
  • Level of QE to drop from €80bn to €60bn per month from April as previously announced
  • Press conference starts at 13:30 GMT

By Gemma Tetlow and Elaine Moore

