ECB January rate decision – Live
The European Central Bank is holding its monetary policy meeting on Thursday morning and is expected to leave interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged. Read the FT's preview here.
Key points
- Policy announcement due at 12:45 GMT; press conference starts at 13:30 GMT
- ECB main rate stands at 0.00%, deposit facility at -0.40%
- QE bond buying programme runs to end of year
- Level of QE to drop from €80bn to €60bn per month from April
- Eurozone inflation at 1.7% and currently projected to come in below 2% target in 2019
By Gemma Tetlow and Elaine Moore
