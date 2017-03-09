In progress ECB keeps rates on hold in March – Live

The European Central Bank has left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged at its governing council meeting on Thursday. The decision comes against a backdrop of inflation reaching the bank’s goal of just under 2 per cent for the first time since early 2013.

Mario Draghi, ECB president, is under pressure from the council’s hawks, who want him to drop the doom and gloom.

Key points