ECB keeps rates on hold in March – Live
The European Central Bank has left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged at its governing council meeting on Thursday. The decision comes against a backdrop of inflation reaching the bank’s goal of just under 2 per cent for the first time since early 2013.
Mario Draghi, ECB president, is under pressure from the council’s hawks, who want him to drop the doom and gloom.
Key points
- ECB main rate remains at 0.00%, deposit facility at -0.40%
- QE bond buying programme continues till at least end of 2017
- Monthly QE due to drop from €80bn to €60bn from April as previously announced
- Press conference starts at 13:30 GMT
