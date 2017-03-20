In progress FBI director Comey testifies on Russia and wiretapping claims – live

FBI director James Comey is on Capitol Hill today, where he is testifying to the House intelligence committee on the bureau's investigation into Russia's attempts to interfere in last year's US presidential election. He is testifying alongside NSA Director Michael Rogers.

Mr Comey, who came under fire during the election campaign for his handling of Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton's email server probe, was questioned about allegations that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower. The claim was first made by an analyst on Fox News, but was later repeated by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Key Developments

* The FBI director confirmed the agency is probing Russian meddling into the US election, including any potential links between the Trump campaign and the country’s government.

* The FBI director said the agency has “no information that supports” tweets from Donald Trump accusing Barack Obama of wiretapping his campaign.

* In his opening statement, Michael Rogers said that the NSA stood by its earlier report on Russian meddling and its level of confidence in the findings had not changed.

* In his opening statements, Republican committee chairman Devin Nunes reiterated his previous public statement that he has seen no evidence Trump Tower was wiretapped.