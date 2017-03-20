In progress FBI director Comey testifies on Russia and wiretapping claims – live

FBI director James Comey is on Capitol Hill today, where he is testifying to the House intelligence committee on the bureau's investigation into Russia's attempts to interfere in last year's US presidential election.

Mr Comey, who came under fire during the election campaign for his handling of Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton's email server probe, is also likely to be questioned about allegations that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower. The claim was first made by an analyst on Fox News, but was later repeated by White House press secretary Sean Spicer.