Terror attack on UK Parliament – Live coverage
At least four people of died and 20 have been injured in an attack in Westminster in central London. The man drove a car into people on Westminster Bridge before entering the grounds of the Houses of Parliament. The attacker, armed with knives, then attacked and killed a police officer before being shot dead.
Key points
- Attacker drove a car across Westminster Bridge running down numerous people
- The man then entered grounds of parliament and stabbed and killed a police officer
- Attacker was shot dead by police
- Two other people on the bridge also confirmed dead, at least 20 injured
- Security lockdown as police cordon off area around parliament
