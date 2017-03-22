In progress

Terror attack on UK Parliament – Live coverage

Mark Odell, Josh Noble, Lauren Fedor
| |
Palace of Westminster incident

At least four people of died and 20 have been injured in an attack in Westminster in central London. The man drove a car into people on Westminster Bridge before entering the grounds of the Houses of Parliament. The attacker, armed with knives, then attacked and killed a police officer before being shot dead.

Key points

  • Attacker drove a car across Westminster Bridge running down numerous people
  • The man then entered grounds of parliament and stabbed and killed a police officer
  • Attacker was shot dead by police
  • Two other people on the bridge also confirmed dead, at least 20 injured
  • Security lockdown as police cordon off area around parliament

