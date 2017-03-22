Terror attack on UK Parliament – Live coverage

At least four people of died and 20 have been injured in an attack in Westminster in central London. The man drove a car into people on Westminster Bridge before entering the grounds of the Houses of Parliament. The attacker, armed with knives, then attacked and killed a police officer before being shot dead.

