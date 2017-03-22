In progress

Shooting outside UK Parliament – Live coverage

Mark Odell, Josh Noble, Lauren Fedor
Palace of Westminster incident

The UK parliament is under security lockdown after an intruder, armed with a knife, was shot dead after entering the grounds. The incident was preceded by an attack on Westminster Bridge just around the corner from the seat of government.

Key points

  • Knife attacker shot dead by police in the grounds of parliament
  • One police officer injured by attacker
  • Attack involving a vehicle on Westminster Bridge leaves several people injured
  • Security lockdown at parliament as police cordon off area
  • Eyewitness suggests only one attacker involved

