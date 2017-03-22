© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
In progress
Shooting outside UK Parliament – Live coverage
The UK parliament is under security lockdown after an intruder, armed with a knife, was shot dead after entering the grounds. The incident was preceded by an attack on Westminster Bridge just around the corner from the seat of government.
Key points
- Knife attacker shot dead by police in the grounds of parliament
- One police officer injured by attacker
- Attack involving a vehicle on Westminster Bridge leaves several people injured
- Security lockdown at parliament as police cordon off area
- Eyewitness suggests only one attacker involved
Unsupported browser warning
The browser you are using is not fully supported.
Some participant features are not available in Internet Explorer; please use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome instead.
*bold*
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]