Terror attack on UK Parliament Day 2 – Live
A investigation is underway after at least five people died and 40 were injured in an attack in Westminster in central London on Wednesday afternoon. The police have said they are treating the attack as terrorism. Join us for further developments and reaction.
Key points
- Attacker drove a car across Westminster Bridge running down numerous people
- The man then entered grounds of parliament and stabbed and killed an unarmed police officer, 48-year-old Keith Palmer
- Attacker was shot dead by police
- Three other people on the bridge confirmed dead, at least 40 injured
- Police have arrested seven people after raids overnight in London, Birmingham and other parts of the UK
