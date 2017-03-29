© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
UK triggers Article 50 – Live
UK Prime Minister Theresa May will trigger Article 50, the process informing the EU of the UK’s intention to leave, on Wednesday. Unless both sides agree to an extension, the notification will start a two-year period to agree a divorce deal before the bloc’s treaties cease to apply to Britain.
What to look out for
- Theresa May is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons at 12:30pm (BST)
- The letter of withdrawal triggering Article 50 is likely to be published around the same time
- The content of the letter should give a better indication of UK negotiating position
- European Council president Donald Tusk is expected to make a statement at 12:45pm (BST)
