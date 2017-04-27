ECB April rate decision – Live

The European Central Bank is once again expected to leave interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged following its governing council meeting. One of the big questions is whether the council will change its customary cautious tone on the economic outlook given that the meeting comes between the two rounds of the French presidential election. The biggest political risk is a win for Marine Le Pen in France although that looks unlikely given the showing of her rival Emmanuel Macron.

