ECB keeps rates on hold in April – Live
The European Central Bank has once again left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged following its governing council meeting. The big questions is whether ECB president Mario Draghi changes his customary cautious tone on the economic outlook given that the meeting comes between the two rounds of the French presidential election.
Key points
- ECB main rate held at 0.00%, deposit facility at -0.40%
- QE bond buying programme runs till end of 2017 at reduced rate of €60 billion per month
- Press conference starts at 13:30 BST
