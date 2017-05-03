© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
In progress
French presidential debate – Live
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will go head to head on Wednesday evening at 8pm BST (9pm CET) in a live TV debate ahead of France's second round vote on Sunday. Join us here for a running commentary from 7.30pm BST (8.30pm CET).
Unsupported browser warning
The browser you are using is not fully supported.
Some participant features are not available in Internet Explorer; please use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome instead.
*bold*
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]