Coming soon
French presidential election results – live
Voters have started to cast their ballots in the final round of France’s presidential election run-off between independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and Front National leader Marine Le Pen.
Preliminary results will be announced at 7pm BST (8pm CEST). Follow the FT's live commentary from 6pm BST (7pm CEST).
- Macron led the final polling ahead of the vote with 62%, while Le Pen secured 38%
- Hackers hit the Macron campaign with a 'massive' document leak on Friday night
