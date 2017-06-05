© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
Apple WWDC 2017: focus on Siri and ios11
Long queues of app makers formed in San Jose on Monday morning to hear Tim Cook, Apple chief executive, at the annual developers conference. After a focus on software and services at recent previous annual gatherings this year Apple is expected to unveil new hardware, including a Siri-powered hi-fi to compete head-on with Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home, plus an overhaul of its iOS operating system. As well, an update to the iPad software, a new Pro model and possibly some new Mac offerings are anticipated, to rally the faithful. Tim Bradshaw and Hannah Kuchler are following the event.
