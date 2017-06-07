Former FBI director James Comey's first appearance on Capitol Hill since his abrupt ousting a month ago marks one of the most consequential congressional hearings in years. Critics accuse Mr Trump of attempting to obstruct justice and make comparisons to the Watergate scandal that toppled Richard Nixon. Our DC bureau correspondents follow the testimony and the Senate intelligence committee questioning as it unfolds.

In progress Ex-FBI chief Comey testifies to US Senate: Live

