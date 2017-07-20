ECB July rate decision – Live

The European Central Bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in July but markets will be looking for signals from Mario Draghi over the future path of stimulus measures. The ECB president took investors by surprise in late June with bullish comments on the state of the eurozone recovery. The euro has been trading close to a 14-month high this week and German borrowing costs have doubled as investors readjust their expectations over monetary policy. Mr Draghi's language will be closely scrutinised by journalists and investors, but analysts expect any formal announcement of tapering to be pushed back to at least September.

