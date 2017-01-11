© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
Rex Tillerson in front of Senate and Donald Trump press conference – Live
Scrutiny of the incoming US administration intensifies on Wednesday. The main event is the first formal press conference by president-elect Donald Trump in New York. Confirmation hearings for Mr Trump's cabinet choices continue in the Senate, where the focus is on Rex Tillerson, the long-serving Exxon Mobil chief executive who is nominee for secretary of state.Key events
- 9:00am EST - Mr Tillerson begins his confirmation in front of the Senate foreign relations committee with particular focus expected on his ties to Russia .
- 11am EST - Mr Trump will hold his first press conference since his victory having cancelled a planned event in December. It is for the president-elect's first formal meeting with the press in months. He will come under further scrutiny over fresh claims about his ties to the Kremlin and is expected to comment on his cabinet picks.
