Promises to make the UK "global leader in free trade" after talks with leaders of other countries at G20

Repeats assertion that she can trigger Article 50 Brexit divorce clause without consent of parliament.

She tells House government will not disclose negotiating position on Brexit

Theresa May is back after the G20 in China and faces her first prime minister's questions since the summer recess. Later Mark Carney, the governor of the Bank of England will be up in front of the Treasury Select Committee. Brexit and the economy are in focus.

In progress Theresa May and Mark Carney face questions on Brexit – Live

