Mark Carney faces MPs’ questions on Brexit – Live

Promises to make the UK "global leader in free trade" after talks with leaders of other countries at G20

Repeats assertion that she can trigger Article 50 Brexit divorce clause without consent of parliament.

May tells House government will not disclose negotiating position on Brexit

Mark Carney is up in front of the Treasury Select Committee. Brexit and the economy are in focus. The appearance by the governor of the Bank of England follows that of Theresa May in Parliament, her first since the summer recess, where she effectively ducked most questions on Brexit

