In progress

Mark Carney faces MPs’ questions on Brexit – Live

Mark Odell, Gonzalo Vina, John Murray Brown, Emily Cadman
| Sep 07 13:45 |
File photo of Bank of England governor Mark Carney during a news conference at the Bank of England in London

Mark Carney is up in front of the Treasury Select Committee. Brexit and the economy are in focus. The appearance by the governor of the Bank of England follows that of Theresa May in Parliament, her first since the summer recess, where she effectively ducked most questions on Brexit

Key points

  • May tells House government will not disclose negotiating position on Brexit

  • Repeats assertion that she can trigger Article 50 Brexit divorce clause without consent of parliament.

  • Promises to make the UK "global leader in free trade" after talks with leaders of other countries at G20

