In progress UK government loses Brexit court ruling – Live

The UK government has lost its case in the High Court over whether it can trigger Article 50 without a parliamentary vote, and will now file an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The markets look set for a busy day with the Bank of England set to publish its latest inflation report at noon. The revised forecasts for both inflation and economic growth follow better-than-expected third quarter growth data from the ONS and a further slide in the value of the pound since the Bank's last forecast.

Key points