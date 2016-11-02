© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
UK government loses Brexit court ruling – Live
The UK government has lost its case in the High Court over whether it can trigger Article 50 without a parliamentary vote, and will now file an appeal to the Supreme Court.
The markets look set for a busy day with the Bank of England set to publish its latest inflation report at noon. The revised forecasts for both inflation and economic growth follow better-than-expected third quarter growth data from the ONS and a further slide in the value of the pound since the Bank's last forecast.
Key points
The UK government has lost its case on triggering Article 50 in the High Court, and will appeal
UK services PMI rises to 54.5 from 52.6 - fastest pace of growth since January
BoE rate decision and report due out at 12 noon GMT. Read our preview here.
