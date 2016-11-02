In progress UK government loses Brexit court ruling – Live

The markets look set for a busy day with the Bank of England set to publish its latest inflation report at noon. The revised forecasts for both inflation and economic growth follow better-than-expected third quarter growth data from the ONS and a further slide in the value of the pound since the Bank's last forecast. Fresh from announcing he will stay on.

as governor until mid-2019, Mark Carney is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25 per cent, having cut in August

Prior to the pronouncements from the central bank, traders are waiting on the latest services PMI data and more importantly a key ruling by the High Court on whether Theresa May can trigger the Article 50 process for the UK leaving the EU without a parliamentary vote.

Key points