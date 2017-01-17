© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
Coming soon
Brexit blueprint: Theresa May’s speech – Live
The British prime minister Theresa May will set out her Brexit blueprint in a speech in London on Tuesday. She is not expected to go into great detail but should give more clarity about the sort of deal the UK is seeking to negotiate with the remaining 27 members of the EU.
Key points
- Speech due to start at 11:45am GMT
- May is expected to confirm Britain will seek to leave the single market and customs union
- PM to say she plans to restore control over UK borders, likely ending free movement
- Sterling under pressure as markets anticipate confirmation of a "hard Brexit"
- Number 10 keen to calm fears in EU capitals that UK will take a hostile approach to talks
- Article 50, the EU "divorce clause", expected to be triggered before the end of March
By Mark Odell and Jim Pickard
Unsupported browser warning
The browser you are using is not fully supported.
Some participant features are not available in Internet Explorer; please use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome instead.
*bold*
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]