© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
In progress
Brexit blueprint: Theresa May’s speech – Live
The British prime minister Theresa May will set out her Brexit blueprint in a speech in London on Tuesday. She is not expected to go into great detail but should give more clarity about the sort of deal the UK is seeking to negotiate with the remaining 27 members of the EU.
Key points
- May says she wants a truly Global Britain "the best friend and neighbour to our European partners" but a country that reaches beyond Europe
- She says the vote to leave was not aimed at damaging the EU
- Promises to use Britain's unique intelligence capabilities to help keep Europe safe from terrorism
By Mark Odell and Jim Pickard
Unsupported browser warning
The browser you are using is not fully supported.
Some participant features are not available in Internet Explorer; please use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome instead.
*bold*
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]