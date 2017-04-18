© The Financial Times Ltd 2016 FT and 'Financial Times' are trademarks of The Financial Times Ltd.
In progress
May calls for snap UK election – live
- Theresa May calls for a general election for June 8
- Pound rallies to 10-week high of $1.2671 vs the dollar
- MPs will vote tomorrow on whether to sanction the election
- Latest polls give Tory party a 21-point lead over Labour
- PM says election needed to strengthen UK's hand in Brexit talks
- PM said decision made "recently and reluctantly"
- Visit the FT's UK General Election poll tracker page here
Unsupported browser warning
The browser you are using is not fully supported.
Some participant features are not available in Internet Explorer; please use Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome instead.
*bold*
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]
/italics/
>block quote [http://url.com Link]