May calls for snap UK election – live

Josh Noble, Mark Odell
|
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces snap general election
  • Theresa May calls for a general election for June 8
  • Pound rallies to 10-week high of $1.2671 vs the dollar
  • MPs will vote tomorrow on whether to sanction the election
  • Latest polls give Tory party a 21-point lead over Labour
  • PM says election needed to strengthen UK's hand in Brexit talks
  • PM said decision made "recently and reluctantly"
  • Visit the FT's UK General Election poll tracker page here

