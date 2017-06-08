Coming soon UK 2017 election results – Live

British voters go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new parliament after Theresa May, the Conservative prime minister, called a snap election, just two years after the last one, in a bid to secure a bigger mandate. She argues a larger majority will help her deliver a better Brexit deal for the UK.

The main opposition Labour party has made up a lot of ground on the Conservatives if opinion polls are to be believed since the snap election was called in April, cutting the Tories lead from 20 points to single digits. Join us for live coverage of the count from 9pm BST.

Key points