UK 2017 election results – Live

British voters go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new parliament after Theresa May, the Conservative prime minister, called a snap election, just two years after the last one, in a bid to secure a bigger mandate. She argues a larger majority will help her deliver a better Brexit deal for the UK.
The main opposition Labour party has made up a lot of ground on the Conservatives if opinion polls are to be believed since the snap election was called in April, cutting the Tories lead from 20 points to single digits. Join us for live coverage of the count from 9pm BST.
Key points
- Polling stations close at 10pm (BST)
- First results expected before midnight
- Most constituencies expected to declare between 1am and 6am on Friday
- UK parliament has 650 seats
- Conservatives are the ruling party after winning 330 seats in 2015
- Labour won 232 and Scottish National Party 56 seats at last election
- Read our explainer on how the British electoral system works here
- Click here for the FT's election poll tracker
